Chitra Ramakrishna’s appeal for home food at Tihar jail rejected by CBI court.

Former NSE CEO Chitra Ramkrishna’s request for home cooked food and other special accommodations was rejected by a CBI court, and she was placed in judicial prison for 14 days. After a Sebi report revealed alleged abuse of power by the then top brass of the NSE, Chitra Ramakrishna was detained by the CBI, which had been investigating the co-location scam against a Delhi-based stock broker since 2018.

‘Because of what she has done, she cannot be categorized as a VIP prisoner. It’s impossible to change the rules’ As he pressed for special facilities inside the jail, Judge Sanjeev Aggarwal told Chitra Ramakrishna’s lawyer.

During the interrogation, she was ‘uncooperative and evasive,’ according to CBI. The CBI further informed the court that it is ‘too early to say whether she is the mastermind or just profited’ from the NSE co-location scam because the investigation is still underway.

On February 11, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) charged Ramkrishna and others with alleged governance lapses in Subramanian’s appointment as chief strategic advisor and subsequent re-designation as group operating officer and MD advisor.