Class 12 Chemistry paper wasn’t leaked, false propaganda being spread: Maharashtra Minister

Students and instructors in Maharashtra have made several charges of mass exam cheating on Twitter. The state Education Minister, Varsha Gaikwad has denied any such incidence.

Prof. Varsha Eknath Gaikwad, the state school Education Minister also said that the twelfth-grade chemistry question paper has not been leaked. She went on to say that certain social media accounts are spreading misleading information.

A report was circulating that the Maharashtra Board class 12 chemistry question paper had been leaked in Mumbai. Few pupils were stated to have the question paper on their phone and came late to the exam centre.

Also Read: Centre allows Sikh passengers to wear Kirpan on Indian flights

Maharastra Class 12 Board Examination began on March 4, 2022. The exams are held in two shifts, the first from 10:30 am to 2 pm and the second from 3 pm to 6:30 pm.