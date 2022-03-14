Commodity Market: Gold price slides down sharply

Mumbai: Price of gold edged lower in the commodity market, due to the expectation over a diplomatic solution in the Russia-Ukraine war. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures slipped down by 0.28% to Rs 52,732 for 10 gram. Silver futures slipped 0.51% to Rs 70,012 a kilogram.

In the Kerala market, price of sovereign gold reached at Rs 38,480, lower by Rs 240 per 8 gram. One gram gold is trading at Rs 4810, down by Rs 30.

In the international market, price of spot gold fell 0.7% to $1,971.77 per ounce. Among other metals, spot silver shed 0.9% to $25.58 per ounce and platinum slipped 1.9% to $1,059.43. US gold futures fell 0.4% to $1,976.40.