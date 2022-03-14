Delayed justice is meaningless says Allahabad High Court Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal

On Saturday, Allahabad High Court Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal stated that delayed justice is meaningless. He explained his point by narrating an incident in which a man refused to accept compensation 25 years after his son died in a car accident and instead asked the court to keep the money.

The Chief Justice emphasised that, as the Supreme Court has stated, the vast majority of cases should be settled through arbitration. ‘Small disputes in villages are resolved through mutual mediation. The system of Panchayat justice is very strong,’ he said.

Rajesh Bindal also advised that judges and lawyers act as mediators in court cases. He said whatever relief can be given to litigants should be given. During his visit to Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, on Saturday, the Chief Justice offered prayers at the Shri Banke Bihari temple.