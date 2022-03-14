Driver attempted suicide due to anger over Tamil Nadu police telling him to pay fine

A goods vehicle driver attempted to commit suicide by setting himself on fire after his car was seized by police in Tamil Nadu. Santosh was stopped by the police for a vehicle check at the Kondampatti roundabout on Saturday night.

Santosh worked as a goods vehicle driver in the Erode district of Tamil Nadu. His relatives claim that his vehicle was taken after the police allegedly registered a case of drunken driving against him. He was also told that he needed to pay Rs 10,000. He was upset by the situation, so he went to a bunk and bought petrol before returning to the vehicle checkpoint.

He then doused himself with petrol and set fire, shocking the officers and bystanders, who quickly stopped the flames and saved him. He was rushed to the hospital with severe burns and is fighting for his life. His shocking act of setting himself on fire and running for his life was caught on the CCTV around the area.