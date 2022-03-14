Fire breakout in China’s chemical plant kills 7

Hohhot: Seven people were killed in a major fire breakout at a chemical plant in China’s Inner Mongolia autonomous region, on Monday. The fire broke out at about 2:08 am on Monday night in the Hondlon District of Baotou city and was brought under control after about an hour, a report by Xinhua said.

The rescue team had reached the spot to find the seven missing people, but after the works finished at 6:40 am, the team found all the missing people dead. Officials informed that further investigation to find the cause of the accident is underway.