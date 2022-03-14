FlyBig begins maiden flight service between Hyderabad and Gondia

On Monday, FlyBig Airlines launched its maiden flight service from Hyderabad and Gondia, Maharashtra, to boost transportation connectivity. The service is part of the UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik) initiative, which aims to boost regional connectivity for Tier-II and Tier-III cities.

At 06:20 a.m., FlyBig Flight S9401 will take off from GMR Hyderabad International Airport. The return flight, Fly Big Flight S9402, is scheduled to arrive in Hyderabad at 13.50 hours. Flights from Hyderabad to Gondia will be operated every day of the week. With the new service, the number of domestic destinations served by Hyderabad International Airport has increased to 70, up from 55 before the Covid. Today was the inaugural flight of FlyBig from Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport to Gondia.