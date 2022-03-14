Follow these ‘touch tips’ to make your love life more beautiful

A touch can change your sexual life. Is it is true. A new research study has revealed that a ‘proper touch’ can increase your sexual pleasure and will rigid the bond between couples. As per the study, there are several ‘pleasure points’ in women’s body and if properly touched at these points it will enhance the sexual pleasure.

These are the ‘pleasure points’:

Ren 6: This is located on the stomach, two fingers’ width below the belly button. Massaging this area for two minutes can help to release pent-up energy and frustration. It also allows blood flow to restore to your genitals and by this helping you to both reach orgasm.

KI7: This is located on the border of the Achilles tendon on the inside of the foot SP6 – about four fingers up on the inside of the ankle. This is an essential point in treating sexual disorders. It can help ease painful sex for women and sexual impotence for men.

ST30: It is located above the groin near the knicker line and close to hip hinge. This point is connected with the endorphin hormone. Massaging this area release the endorphin hormone and reduces levels of cortisol, known as the stress-related hormone. This will help to create a more calm, gentle foreplay and make for a better sexual experience.

KI1: This is located a third of the way down from the bottom of your foot. Massaging it for two minutes a day can help to promote the release of the happy hormone serotonin.

SP4: It is at the base of the toe on the inside of the foot. Massaging here balance the energies in the body and increases blood flow to help boost arousal.

LR3: This is the webbing between the first and second toes. This is responsible for moving energy in different directions and when that energy gets stuck it can build up and lead to symptoms such as a headache – which is a common excuse for not wanting sex. Massaging this point will help to avoid this.