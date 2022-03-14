Forex market: Indian rupee edges lower against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian rupee declined against the US dollar in the forex market due to the Russia- Ukraine crisis. As per market experts, sustained foreign fund outflows, rising crude oil prices and strengthening of the US dollar weighed upon the local currency.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the Indian rupee opened at 76.63 against the US dollar. During trading it reached at 76.62, registering a decline of 18 paise over the last close. On Friday, the Indian rupee had settled at 76.44 against the US dollar.

The dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.07% to 99.25. Foreign institutional investors remained net sellers in the Indian share market as they offloaded shares worth Rs 2,263.90 crore.