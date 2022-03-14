Head Constable slapped; 2 policemen arrested in Delhi

New Delhi: Two policemen were arrested for allegedly slapping on-duty police head constable in the Khanpur area of Delhi due to altercation over parking on the road and obstructing the smooth flow of traffic.

The incident took place on March 10 when head constable Bhagirath, who was deputed at Khanpur, asked the accused – Constable Ashok and head constable Sarnam – to remove their vehicle parked on the roadside. Following this, an altercation broke out and Ashok and Sarnam allegedly slapped Bhagirath.

Delhi Police in a statement that they have registered a case under sections 186, 353, 332, 34 of IPC against the accused officials.