India’s edible oil imports rose by 23%

New Delhi: The edible oil imports of the country surged by 23% in February. The imports reached at 9,83,608 tonnes. It was at 7,96,568 tonnes in February 2021. Data released by the Solvent Extractors’ Association of India (SEA) revealed this.

Total import of vegetable oils (edible and non-edible) increased to 10,19,997 tonnes compared to 8,38,607 tonnes in February 2021. Imports of refined palm oil increased to 3,02,928 tonnes from 6,000 tonnes.

India imports palm oil from Indonesia and Malaysia. Oil is mainly imported from Argentina and Brazil, while Crude Sunflower Oil is imported from Ukraine and Russia. As per SEA, the Russia-Ukraine war has disturbed sunflower oil supply. It said that there could be a decline in the shipment of sunflower oil in later months due to the Ukraine crisis.