India’s retail inflation rises to an eighth – month high

New Delhi: The retail inflation in the country surged to eight-month high of 6.07% in February. As per the data released by the Union Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, this this is the second consecutive time that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) data has come over the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) upper margin of 6%. The Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI) or the inflation in the food items also surged to 5.85%.

In a separate economic data released earlier in the day by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, the wholesale price-based inflation or the WPI came at 13.11% in February.

Wholesale Price Index (WPI) is a measure of the average change in the price of goods at a wholesale level or in the wholesale market. Consumer Price Index (CPI) is another price index that calculates price changes of goods and services that a consumer has to pay in the retail market. The monetary police of Reserve Bank of India is made after reviewing the CPI.