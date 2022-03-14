India’s wholesale price-based inflation rises in February

New Delhi: The wholesale price-based inflation in the country surged to 13.11% in last month. The data released by the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry revealed this. WPI inflation was at 12.96% in February this year, while in February last year, it was 4.83%.

As per the data, the indicator of price rise in wholesale markets has remained in double digits for the 11th consecutive month since April, 2021. The high rate of inflation is primarily due to rise in prices of mineral oils, crude petroleum and natural gas, basic metals, chemicals and chemical products and non- food articles etc.

Also Read; Emirates in UAE to resume offline classes

Inflation in crude petroleum surged to 55.17% and vegetable inflation was 26.93%. The Inflation in food articles, eased to 8.19%. The Reserve Bank last month kept its key repo rate — at which it lends short-term money to banks — unchanged for the 10th time in a row at 4%, to support growth as well as manage inflationary pressures.