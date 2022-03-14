Iran will continue with its nuclear talks until a consensus is arrived at – says top Security Officer

Iran’s top security officer, Ali Shamkhani, said on Monday that the country will remain in the Vienna nuclear talks until its demands are met and a ‘solid accord’ is reached.

The talks to resurrect the 2015 Iran nuclear deal are in jeopardy after a last-minute Russian demand led world powers to stop negotiations for an indefinite period of time despite having a mostly finalised document.

‘We will stay in Vienna until our legal and logical demands are met and a robust deal is reached,’ said Shamkhani, secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, which makes decisions in the Vienna negotiations, in a tweet.

Tensions have heightened since Iran launched a dozen ballistic missiles into Iraq’s northern city of Erbil on Sunday, in an unprecedented strike on the capital of the autonomous Iraqi Kurdish region that appeared to target the US and its allies.