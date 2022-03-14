ITBP officer killed in IED Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh; Jawan injured

Narayanpur: An Assistant Sub-Inspector rank officer of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) was killed on Monday in a high-pressure improvised explosive device (IED) blast attack by Naxals in Narayanpur district of Chhattisgarh. Head constable Mahesh was also injured in the blast and will be airlifted to state capital Raipur for better treatment.

The incident took place within 3 Km of ITBP’s Sonpur camp. Sadanand Kumar, Superintendent of Police, Narayanpur informed- ‘ASI Rajendra Singh, resident of Tehri Garhwal district of Uttarakhand is martyred today in a high-pressure IED blast by Naxals’. ‘The blast took place at 8:30 AM on Monday when a company of 53 Battalion ITBP was patrolling in between Sonpur and Dhondaribeda village to ensure security of workers working at a road construction site in the area’, Kumar said, adding that an investigation has been launched on the incident.