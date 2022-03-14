DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSElectronics and Gagdets

Itel launches budget smartphone A49 in India: Know the specifications and price

Mar 14, 2022, 10:04 pm IST

Mumbai: China-based mobile phone manufacturer,  Itel launched a new budget  smartphone ‘A49’ in the Indian markets. The new phone is priced at Rs . 6,499 for the sole 2GB RAM + 32GB storage model. It is offered in Crystal Purple, Dome Blue, and Sky Cyan colour options. Itel A49 is available to purchase via the company website.

The dual-SIM  phone  runs Android 11 (Go edition) and is powered by quad-core 1.4GHz processor. It  features a 6.6-inch HD+ IPS display with a waterdrop-style notch for the selfie camera.  The internal storage can be expanded up to 128GB via a microSD card.

