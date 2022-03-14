Itel launches budget smartphone A49 in India: Know the specifications and price

Mumbai: China-based mobile phone manufacturer, Itel launched a new budget smartphone ‘A49’ in the Indian markets. The new phone is priced at Rs . 6,499 for the sole 2GB RAM + 32GB storage model. It is offered in Crystal Purple, Dome Blue, and Sky Cyan colour options. Itel A49 is available to purchase via the company website.

The dual-SIM phone runs Android 11 (Go edition) and is powered by quad-core 1.4GHz processor. It features a 6.6-inch HD+ IPS display with a waterdrop-style notch for the selfie camera. The internal storage can be expanded up to 128GB via a microSD card.