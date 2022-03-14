Kerala Congress tweets ‘More Muslims killed by terrorists in 17 years than Kashmiri Pandits’

As the movie ‘The Kashmir Files’ received critical acclaim, the Congress attempted to clarify on Monday that both Kashmiri Pandits and Muslims were victims of terrorism. The Kashmir Files claims to show the plight of Kashmiri Pandits during the late 1980s exodus.

The Kerala unit of the Congress said in a tweet, attempting to link the number of Kashmir Pandit fatalities with that of Muslims. ‘It was the terrorists who targeted the Pandits. In 17 years (1990-2007), 399 Kashmiri Pandits were killed in terrorist attacks. The number of Muslims killed by terrorists in the same period was 15,000.’

This was the first of a series of tweets. The tweet was later removed by the Congress. ‘Even in the 1948 communal riots after partition, over 1,00,000 Kashmiri Muslims were killed in Jammu, but there were no retaliatory killings of Pandits. Pandits are victims of terrorism like other Kashmiris,’ it said in another tweet.

It then went to reveal other ‘facts about Kashmiri Pandits,’ blaming the RSS and the BJP for the exodus. ‘Pandits left the valley en masse under the direction of Governor Jagmohan who was an RSS man. The migration started under the BJP-supported VP Singh government.’