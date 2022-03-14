Over 2,500 Mariupol civilians have been killed in the war, claims Ukraine’s presidential advisor.

The Presidential adviser of Ukraine, Oleksiy Arestovych revealed the number of civilians who were killed in the city of Mariupol alone, in the war that is still going on between Russia and Ukraine as a result of Russian invasion of Ukrainian territories, on Monday.

According to Arestovych, the war that began on February 24th killed more than 2,500 citizens in the Black Sea port city of Mariupol. The Presidential adviser reported in a televised interview on Monday.

He accused Russian soldiers of blocking humanitarian aid from reaching the surrounded city on Sunday. According to Russia, it does not target civilians.