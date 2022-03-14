Post-poll violence in West Bengal; Calcutta HC orders police protection to 303 victims

The Calcutta High Court on Monday ordered 303 victims of alleged post-poll violence in West Bengal following the Assembly elections last year to be protected by the police. The Chief Justice’s Division Bench of the Calcutta High Court directed that all the victims of the alleged post-poll violence case who are still homeless be returned as soon as possible, and that state police ensure that they can live their lives in peace.

The Bengal Police DG and IG have been asked to ensure the safety of all persons who have complained of being forced to leave their homes due to violence after the Trinamool Congress won the state assembly elections.

Advocate Priyanka Tibrewal, who filed the plea in the High Court’s post-poll violence case, submitted the bench with thorough facts regarding the homeless BJP workers today. According to Tibrewal, 303 homeless people have filed affidavits with the court thus far, while many more victims have remained silent. She demanded the formation of a high-powered committee consisting of members of both the National and State Human Rights Commissions.