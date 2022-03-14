Pradeep Rawat assumes charge as India’s new envoy to China

Beijing: India’s new ambassador to China Pradeep Kumar Rawat assumed charge on Monday. Pradeep Rawat, who earlier served as the envoy to the Netherlands was appointed as the next Ambassador of India to China in December last year. He succeeds Vikram Misri, who was recently appointed as the Deputy National Security Advisor.

‘H.E. Shri. Pradeep Kumar Rawat, Ambassador of India to the People’s Republic of China assumed charge @EOIBeijing today’, Indian Embassy in China said in a tweet.

H.E. Shri. Pradeep Kumar Rawat, Ambassador of India to the People’s Republic of China assumed charge @EOIBeijing today. pic.twitter.com/8LA1qGsOgt — India in China (@EOIBeijing) March 14, 2022

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Rawat has spent the majority of his diplomatic career handling Beijing from Delhi and was the joint secretary (East Asia) from 2014 to 2017. Rawat’s appointment takes place at a time when engagement with China has become ‘complex’.

The MEA had said in its annual report that the two sides have agreed to manage their differences and not permit differences on any issue to become disputes. Moreover, India and China agreed that pending the final settlement of the boundary question, maintenance of peace and tranquility in the border areas are an essential basis for the overall development of the bilateral relationship.