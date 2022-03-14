SC praises business tycoon Azim Premji for his gesture; Read on

The billionaire, Azim Premji is recognised to be having a large heart, which is well-documented by his philanthropy. The Supreme Court of India recently praised him for forgiving a person who had made over 70 lawsuits against him.

The SC bench of justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and MM Sundresh praised Premji for having a positive approach to the situation, saying, ‘We are happy to note that Azim Hasham Premji has taken a constructive view of the matter and agreed to forgive the past conduct of R Subramanian, more so, in view of the financial issues he has faced and to take also a compassionate view of the amounts due from him to the group companies of Premji’.

‘More than 70 litigations, misconceived as they are, initiated by the respondents will be brought to an end on a realization by R Subramanian, who seeks to repent for his past conduct and wants to start a new chapter in his life’, the bench said.

Also Read: Tamil Nadu boy sets world record by identifying 60 DC Comics characters

On the last date of the hearing, Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi promised to encourage Premji to take ‘more compassionate view of the conduct’. Last year, the Wipro founder filed a petition with the Supreme Court to overturn a Karnataka High Court judgement dismissing appeals for quashing summons issued by a trial court.

The person ‘has assured to give the undertaking to withdraw the various proceedings pending before courts, tribunals and statutory authorities against the appellants Premji and their Group’.

Premji and companions who faced a storm of legal suits received an apology from Subramanian, prompting the decision to take a more humane stance.