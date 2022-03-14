Selfie with Bhagwant Mann by Shashi Tharoor, captions ‘Parliamentary Camaraderie’

Following the Aam Aadmi Party’s stunning victory in the Punjab assembly elections, senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor shared a selfie with Punjab Chief Minister-designate Bhagwant Mann on Twitter today. The AAP was the main challenger to the Congress in Punjab, and it snatched the border state from the grand old party with a stunning victory. Congress, which had ruled the state for the previous five years, was reduced to a distant second place this time, with a sharp decline in its vote share.

Many Congress MPs congratulated Bhagwant Mann on his victory and appointment as Chief Minister, according to Mr Tharoor. ‘Parliamentary camaraderie: many @incIndia MPs came up to Bhagwant Mann to congratulate him on his election victory& appointment as CM of Punjab. I had the pleasure of sharing his joy after five years of being seated in the same bench in the Lok Sabha in the previous term,’ he tweeted.

The Congress MP was one of the first opposition leaders to congratulate AAP and Bhagwant Mann after the results were released.