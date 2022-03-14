Sonia Gandhi admits ‘Was at fault for protecting Amarinder Singh’

The Congress held a key meeting of its Working Committee on Sunday, following a disastrous showing in the recently ended Assembly elections in five states, when it resolved to make some course corrections while continuing under interim president Sonia Gandhi’s leadership.

Reports dissecting the causes for the party’s defeat were presented during the meeting, which was attended by the Congress’s top brass. Punjab in-charge Harish Chaudhary cited infighting and Captain Amarinder Singh’s late resignation as the primary reasons for the party’s failure to retain the state in one of his submissions.

At the CWC meeting, one Congress leader said that if the party’s top command wanted to remove Amarinder Singh, they should have done so sooner because anti-incumbency had set in at that time. Sonia Gandhi responded by claiming that she was to fault for the misstep because she always shielded ‘Captain Sahab’ despite complaints against him.