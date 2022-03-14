Stephen Hawking Death Anniversary: Here are five ground-breaking theories by the British scientist

Stephen Hawking, a physicist and cosmologist, is one of the few scientists in the modern world who has achieved celebrity status and a large fan base. Despite his battle with ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis), his drive to learn more about the cosmos allowed him to share his scientific discoveries with the rest of the world. Hawking made precise predictions about everything from the beginning of the universe to its eventual demise. He passed away on March 14, 2018.

Here are a few groundbreaking findings that can be ascribed to the outstanding scientist and wonderful human being on his death anniversary.

Proving Black Holes: He was the first person to prove the existence of black holes using mathematics. Before Hawking’s confirmation, they were only a theory.

The Hawking Radiation: His forecast that black holes release radiation was shown to be correct, and he was given the honour of having his prediction named after him. It is known that black holes may change size depending on the amount of energy they emit thanks to these predictions.

Hawking Area Theorem: Brandon Carter and James Bardeen also collaborated on this. They developed the rules of black hole mechanics as a team. The first of these was named after Hawking, which says the black hole never gets smaller in terms of total surface area.

Formation of Black Holes: Hawking not only discovered their existence but also speculated on how they were generated. When a star dies, the whole mass of the star collapses into infinite density at a single point (or singularity), becoming a black hole.

The Theory of Time: His time-related thoughts are highly intriguing. One of the numerous time-related ideas he proposed was that before the Big Bang explosion (an event that led to the formation of the present universe). As a result, queries about ‘what existed or happened before‘ this event are practically irrelevant.

Also Read: SC praises business tycoon Azim Premji for his gesture; Read on