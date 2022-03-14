Supreme Court lashes out against Kerala Govt over pension for personal staff of ministers

New Delhi: The Supreme Court lashed out against the Kerala government on Monday over the pension scheme for the personal staff of ministers in the state. The court slammed the state government by asking why the state is opposing the fuel pricing policy if it can give pension to the personal staff.

The court made the comment while considering the plea by the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), against charging more rates than the market rate for bulk purchases. Justice S Abdul Nazeer asked the senior counsel V Giri to convey the displeasure of the court to the government. Councel replied that the news will reach the government through the media even if he doesn’t convey it, and added that he will do it anyway.

Also read: Husband files plea seeking divorce in SC; Alleges ‘wife’s not a female’

SC denied to send notices to the concerned authorities and said that it can approach Kerala high court if needed. KSRTC withdrew the plea following this.