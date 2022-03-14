Tamil Nadu boy sets world record by identifying 60 DC Comics characters

Nidish V B, a 7-year-old Tamil Nadu boy set the Guinness World Record for recognising 60 DC Comics characters in one minute. During an event in Chennai last month, Nidish identified the figures, which included Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, Joker and others, as they were shown on a screen.

Guinness World Record said on its website, ‘The most DC characters identified in one minute is 60, and was achieved by Nidhish. V.B (India) in Tamil Nadu, India, on 19 February 2022. Nidhish is a big fan of the DC series’.

Actor Raj Kamal also took to his Instagram handle to congratulate the boy and shared a picture of them together with the GWR certificate. He wrote, ‘So proud of this little boy…For [email protected] Much more to go da magane, My dear’.

The previous world record was set by an individual who recognised 52 characters in one minute.

Nidish is also an actor and a frequent Instagram user who entertains his fans with amusing Insta reels.

