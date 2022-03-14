TDP leaders protest over liquor deaths in Andhra Pradesh by carrying liquor bottles.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) legislators held a rally outside the state assembly, led by party National General Secretary Nara Lokesh, to protest the Andhra Pradesh government’s ‘failure’ to prevent illicit liquor deaths in the state.

TDP MLAs and MLCs carried placards and raised slogans calling the liquor deaths ‘government murders.’ TDP lawmakers accused the Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) regime of being responsible for liquor deaths in West Godavari in recent days, holding liquor bottles in their hands.

The ruling party leaders’ attempt to portray Jangareddygudem liquor deaths as natural deaths was ‘condemnable,’ according to the TDP. At least 18 people have died in West Godavari’s Jangareddygudem, and three deaths have been recorded in East Godavari’s Doddi, according to the TDP. Lokesh alleged that the ruling party remained cold and indifferent.