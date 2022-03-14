‘There is no one’: Aamir Khan busts rumours claiming he divorced Kiran Rao as he was dating another woman

Aamir Khan has debunked the rumours surrounding his divorce with ex-wife Kiran Rao. The actor explained to a renowned news source that he and Kiran had not separated due to his suspected involvement with another woman.

In an interview, Aamir emphasised that his divorce from his first wife, Reena Dutta, was not due to Kiran. He added that he had no one in his life when he divorced Reena and further mentioned that despite knowing Kiran, they only became friends decades later.

Aamir and Kiran split up last year after 15 years together. Soon after they made the news on social media and rumours began to circulate that Aamir was seeing someone else. When questioned if his divorce with Kiran was owing to a new relationship, the actor flatly denied the idea, saying, ‘No. There was no one back then, there is no one now’.

Last year in July, Aamir and Kiran said in a joint statement that they are going to begin a new chapter in their lives – ‘no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other’.