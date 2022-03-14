Thousands attend Telangana Congress mega rally.

Thousands gathered in Telangana for a Congress rally against the K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) government following the humiliating defeat in five state assembly elections. A Revanth Reddy, the Telangana Congress chief and Malkajgiri MP, took part in a big rally at Kolhapur, Telangana, on Sunday. Kolhapur is about 150 kilometres from Hyderabad and is part of the Nagar Kurnool district.

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS)-led state government, as well as the Modi-led union government, were both targeted by the state congress unit chief. Revanth Reddy alleged that CM KCR was dancing to the tunes of Prashanth Kishore, a political strategist. He also questioned why CM KCR was rushed to the hospital and why it was made public. He also asked whether it was intended to gain ‘sympathy.’

If elected, the Congress chief promised to create 2 lakh employment in the state, speaking at the party’s ‘Mana Ooru Mana Poru’ rally. He also announced that he would visit all 119 constituencies in the state in order to assure the party’s win in the upcoming assembly election in 2023.