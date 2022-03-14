Tirupati returns to pre-pandemic normalcy

The annual float festival in Tirumala resumed on a spectacular religious note on Sunday, March 13 after a two-year break. This five-day yearly feast was observed in Ekantham (no public allowed, only temple staff) in the last two years due to Covid limitations in Swamy Pushkarini.

Sita, Lakshmana, and Anjaneya Sameta Sri Ramachandra Murty had a three-round celestial ride on the finely decked float in Swamy Pushkarini on Sunday. The divine charm of the deities on the tastefully decorated float mesmerised the devotees. TTD has also introduced a Sarvadarshanam facility for common devotees after almost two years. It was stopped during the pandemic.

In February, a stunning 10,95, 724 devotees prayed at Lord Venkateswara’s hill abode in Tirupati’s Tirumala hills. The temple, which is one of the wealthiest Hindu temples in the world, also received a ‘hundi’ of Rs 79.34 crore.