UK arranges ‘Homes for Ukraine’ website to help refugees to find houses in Britain

On Monday, the government will launch a website for Britons interested in lodging and sponsoring Ukrainians fleeing the Russian invasion, as part of its efforts to deflect criticism over its reaction to the refugee crisis.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has pushed to depict Britain as a global leader in the response to the Russian incursion, which Moscow refers to as a “special operation,” but his administration has come under fire for delays in accepting migrants.

According to the government, the new “Homes for Ukraine” scheme will allow refugees from the war to come to Britain even if they do not have family ties.

Britain will pay households 350 pounds ($460) per month if they can provide refugees with a spare room or property for at least six months.

Members of the public, charities, businesses, and community groups should be able to offer lodging through the website by the end of next week, according to the government.

More information will be provided by Michael Gove, the housing minister, when he addresses parliament later today.

Several major corporations, including stores Marks & Spencer, Sainsbury’s, and Morrisons, as well as recruitment agency Robert Walters, have expressed a desire to assist in the reaction to Europe’s fastest-growing refugee crisis since World War II.

According to Stephen Edwards, Robert Walters’ chief marketing officer, entrepreneur Emma Sinclair has gathered businesses from all sectors prepared to assist.