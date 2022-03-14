US has to decide on reviving nuclear deal : says Iran;

The US must make a decision to complete an agreement to rescue Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, according to an Iranian foreign ministry official on Monday, amid fears that talks in Vienna will fail.

Efforts to reach a new agreement were stymied by a last-minute demand from Russia, which is now at war with the West over its invasion of Ukraine, forcing the powers to halt discussions for an indefinite period of time despite having a completely completed document.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian will visit Russia on Tuesday, according to ministry spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh, who did not elaborate.

The foreign minister’s visit to Moscow was described by Iran’s Nour News, which is affiliated with a top security body, as “a platform for serious, frank, and forward-looking talks” between two countries that have demonstrated that “they can work very closely, decisively, and successfully on complex issues.”

“We are currently taking a break from the nuclear talks,” Khatibzadeh explained. “We are not at the position of declaring an agreement at this time because Washington needs to resolve certain critical open problems.”

The United States State Department stated on Friday that it continues to believe a potential deal to return to the 2015 agreement is close, but that choices must be made in areas such as Tehran and Moscow.

The US must make a decision to complete an agreement to rescue Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, according to an Iranian foreign ministry official on Monday, amid fears that talks in Vienna may fail.

Efforts to reach a new agreement were stymied by a last-minute demand from Russia, which is now at war with the West over its invasion of Ukraine, forcing the powers to halt discussions for an indefinite period of time despite having a completely completed document.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian will visit Russia on Tuesday, according to ministry spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh, who did not elaborate.

The foreign minister’s visit to Moscow was described by Iran’s Nour News, which is affiliated with a top security body, as “a platform for serious, frank, and forward-looking talks” between two countries that have demonstrated that “they can work very closely, decisively, and successfully on complex issues.”

“We are currently taking a break from the nuclear talks,” Khatibzadeh explained. “We are not at the position of declaring an agreement at this time because Washington needs to resolve certain critical open problems.”

The United States State Department stated on Friday that it continues to believe a potential deal to return to the 2015 agreement is close, but that choices must be made in areas such as Tehran and Moscow.