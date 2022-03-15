Abramovich’s jet arrives in Moscow after a brief layover in Istanbul

Data from FLIGHTRADAR24 revealed that a plane associated with sanctioned Russian businessman Roman Abramovich landed in Moscow, early on Tuesday after taking off from Istanbul after a brief stay there.

The jet associated with Abramovich, the owner of the British soccer team Chelsea, arrived in Istanbul from Israel on Monday, just after he was spotted at Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion airport.

Abramovich was one of seven Russian billionaires sanctioned by Britain last week in an effort to isolate President Vladimir Putin for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Diplomats from the European Union have made a similar step.

The Russian oligarch, who is also Israeli and Portuguese, has denied any intimate ties with Putin.

On Monday, Reuters published a photograph of Abramovich sitting in Tel Aviv airport’s VIP lounge with a face mask pulled down over his chin.