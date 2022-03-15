Bihar’s ‘Spider girls’ climb 12-feet walls without support

Two Bihar girls have been compared to Spiderman because of their incredible climbing abilities. The ‘Spider Girls’ have taken the internet by storm with their achievements of climbing 12-feet walls without the need of any external support.

The 11-year-old Patna inhabitant Akshita Gupta and her 9-year-old sister Kripita climb the 12-feet wall without using any external assistance or training. Akshita and Kripita said that they can climb the smooth marble granite wall on their own without assistance.

Speaking about the same, Akshita said, ‘When my parents used to go outside for work, I felt the urge to climb up the walls. With practice, I started walking fast on the walls’. Kripita added that she learnt how to climb the pillar from her older sister Akshita.

Ajit Kumar Gupta, the father of the two girls stated, ‘I am very proud of the talent of my daughters and I hope they will one day climb the peaks of the Himalayas and not restrict themselves to merely 12 feet’.