Computerised building now! Indian army engineers build 3D printed house for jawans

The Indian Army’s Military Engineering Services (MES) built two houses in three weeks using 3D Rapid Construction Technology in a bid to broaden the boundaries of computerised construction, according to authorities. In India, 3D-printed houses are the first of its kind.

The 3D printed dwellings, as per the military services, are representative of modern-day quick building attempts to meet the expanding accommodation needs of the Indian Armed Forces.

‘These structures also stand testament for the solidarity of the Indian Armed Forces in fostering home-grown technologies that are focused on indigenization of Defense technologies, as a part of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’, the statement read.

Each house has a constructed space of roughly 700 square feet and was developed in partnership with the Chennai-based firm Tvasta. Zone-3 seismic standards are met by the disaster-resistant constructions.

Also Read: Researchers discover an amazing new multi-coloured fish species

The MES has completed India’s first 3D Printed sanitary blocks in Jaisalmer, with a total built up area of roughly 600 sq feet, marking a new era for the possibilities of construction 3D printing.

The chief engineer involved in the construction had visited a number of sites and saw that the long gestation period for securing accommodation for troops required immediate attention. He said that adapting quick building technology was the need of the hour, and he considered 3-D concrete printing as an efficient option that may be modified within existing areas to fulfil the minimal urgent needs of such dwellings.