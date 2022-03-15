‘Happy Bday to me’: Alia Bhatt reveals her first look from ‘Brahmastra’

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt is celebrating her 29th Birthday by introducing her followers to Isha, her character from the upcoming Ayan Mukherjee directorial movie ‘Brahmastra’.

Alia shared a 31-second teaser of ‘Brahmastra’ on her social media handles, that began with a glimpse at Alia and Ranbir Kapoor as Isha and Shiva respectively. It then went on to show her in several different avatars, ranging from soft romantic, bubbly and chirpy to fearless and determined. ‘Happy birthday to me. Can’t think of a better day and a better way for you’ll to meet Isha .. Ayan my wonder boy. I love you. Thank you! #brahmastra’, she captioned the post.

Ayan also shared the same teaser on his Instagram handle and extended Bday wishes to Alia. ‘Happy Birthday, Little One. For all the Joy… the Pride… the Inspiration, and the Magic that you make me feel… Here’s something to celebrate you on your special day. Our Isha – the Shakti of Brahmastra – in the first visuals we are releasing from our movie ! Love. Light. Fire. Go ! #happybirthdayalia #brahmastra’, he wrote.

‘Brahmastra’, set to release in theatres on September 9, 2022, is based on Indian mythology, and has been constructed as a trilogy with the first part following the protagonist Shiva (Ranbir), who is in love with Isha (Alia). Apart from Ranbir and Alia, the movie also features megastar Amitabh Bachchan. Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy are also part of the star cast. Ayan’s magnum opus, the ‘Brahmastra’ trilogy, has been produced by Fox Star Studios, Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, Prime Focus and Starlight Pictures. It will be released in five Indian languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. The second and third parts of ‘Brahmastra’ are due in 2024 and 2026.