‘Is there anything you can’t do’: Samantha to Alia Bhatt on her 29th birthday

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently took to her Instagram handle to wish Alia Bhatt, a happy 29th birthday. The actress also penned a heartfelt birthday message.

Sharing a beautiful picture of Alia on Instagram on Tuesday, Samantha wrote, ‘Happy birthday @aliaabhat. Is there anything you cannot do? Can’t wait to celebrate all your achievements…. we all know you are just getting started’.

Samantha frequently showed Alia her undying love and support. She praised Alia’s performance in the Gangubai film a few days earlier, calling it a ‘masterpiece’.

Alia is now enjoying the success of her most recent film, Gangubai Kathiwadi, which smashed several box office records by grossing more than Rs 100 crore in less than a week.

On the other hand, Samantha is making headlines for her next Bollywood film Citadel, which stars Varun Dhawan and is directed by Raj and DK, as well as the Russo Brothers of Avengers fame.