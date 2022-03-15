Kapil Sibal says Rahul Gandhi is not Congress president but he takes all decisions

The Congress has quickly shifted into recovery mode following the announcement of election results in five states. The Congress Working Committee, jolted by a poor showing in all five states, including Punjab, where it was in power, held a big five-hour meeting on Sunday to assess the situation. Party members voted not to deviate from the status quo at the meeting, and they reaffirmed their support in Sonia Gandhi’s leadership.

This does not sit well with all members of Congress. In an interview with The Indian Express, Kapil Sibal said it’s time for the Gandhis to step down as leaders and give others an opportunity. ‘The Gandhis should voluntarily move away because a body nominated by them will never tell them that they should not continue to hold the reins of power,’ he added.

When asked about the growing demands for Rahul Gandhi to return as party president, Kapil Sibal replied that Rahul Gandhi is already the ‘de facto president’ who makes all the decisions. ‘Rahul Gandhi went to Punjab and made the announcement that Charanjit Singh Channi will be the Chief Minister. In what capacity did he do that? He is not the president of the party, but he takes all the decisions. He is already the de facto president. So why are they asking him that he should take back the reins of power?’ he asked. Kapil Sibal went on to say that he prefers a ‘Sab ki Congress’ over a ‘Ghar ki Congress.’