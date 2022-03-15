NATO’s defence ministers to gather on Wednesday to discuss Ukraine

On Monday, Turkey’s defence ministry announced that NATO member states have planned to meet for an extraordinary meeting to discuss about the Ukraine crisis.

The meeting that will discuss different aspects about the Russian invasion of Ukraine will be held on Wednesday. The venue for the unusual meeting will be at Brussels.

The defence ministers of all the NATO countries will take part in the meeting.

Turkish Defence Minister, Hulusi Akae would fly to Brussels to hold bilateral talks with his counterparts after speaking at the meeting, Turkey’s defence ministry informed.