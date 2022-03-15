Researchers discover an amazing new multi-coloured fish species

In the Maldivian coral reefs, a fascinating new multicoloured fish species has been discovered. The rainbow-coloured fish was initially discovered in the 1990s, but scientists assumed it belonged to a well-known species.

After extensive research, experts from the California Academy of Sciences, the University of Sydney, the Maldives Marine Research Institute, and the Field Museum have concluded that the Rose-Veiled Fairy Wrasse is a distinct species.

Aside from its stunning colour, the fish is significant because it is the first time a new species has been formally classified in a research conducted by a Maldivian scientist and its discovery aids conservation, taxonomy, and the general quest to understand the ocean.

The Rose-Veiled Fairy Wrasse (Cirrhilabrus finifenmaa) is also one of the first species to have its name drawn from the native Dhivehi language, with ‘finifenmaa’ meaning rose, a reference to both its pink tints and the national flower of the island nation. The finding was made as part of the Academy’s Hope for Reefs programme, which aims to improve knowledge and protection of coral reefs across the world.