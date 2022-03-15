Revenge taken for of Iranian General’s murder: 21-year-old woman stabs date during sex in Las Vegas

In a shocking incident, a 21-year-old woman has stabbed her date in a Vegas hotel room during coitus, as her revenge to the US troops for the murder of an Iranian military leader who was killed in an American drone strike in 2020. The woman, identified as Nika Nikoubin, has been charged with attempted murder and burglary, and is being held on $60,000 bail.

Nika had met the person on the dating website named Plenty of fish. Both of them agreed to meet at the Sunset station hotel and casino in Henderson on March 5. As per the police, they rented a room together, following which the pair began having sex. During the act, Nika put a blindfold on the man and switched off the lights. After this, the man reportedly ‘felt a pain on the side of his neck’. When he realised that he was stabbed, the man pushed her off and immediately dialled 911. The girl also ran out as she told a hotel employee that she had just stabbed a man.

According to the cops, the girl had reportedly stabbed the man in the neck ‘for revenge against US troops for the killing of Qassem Soleimani in 2020’. While speaking to the investigator, she said that she had listened to a song called ‘Grave Digger’, which ‘gave her the motivation to carry out her revenge’.

In 2020, former US President Donald Trump had ordered a strike that killed Soleimani near Baghdad airport along with his Iraqi lieutenant Abu Hamdi al-Muhandis. Trump claimed at the time that the assassination came in response to a wave of attacks on US interests in Iraq. The killing of Soleimani, the architect of Iran’s Middle Eastern military strategy, had sent shock waves across the region and sparked fears of a direct military confrontation between Washington and Tehran, who have been arch enemies since decades.