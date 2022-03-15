Shah Rukh Khan’s old video on ‘futility of war’ goes viral amid Russia-Ukraine war

The conflict between Russia and Ukraine has passed 19 days. According to a UN calculation, almost 2.6 million people have fled Ukraine. On Sunday, air attacks on a military facility near Lviv killed up to 35 people. In the midst of this, an old video of Shah Rukh Khan on the effects of war has gone viral. The video, which was shared on Instagram, depicts SRK discussing the ‘futility, misery, and loneliness’ of war.

In the viral video, SRK said, ‘Only the dead have seen the end of war. Nobody knows when a war is going to end. It only ends for the guys who have died. So there is a lot of futility in war’.

Click here to watch the video

The actor further added, ‘There is a lot of sadness in war. There’s a lot of loneliness in war. And whatever the reasons anyone gives for it, good, bad, ugly, revenge, nice strong, need of the hour – the fact is that war is not nice. War is not an alternative to peace and goodness. War is not an alternative to love, discussion, talks or even tiffs. War is not something that anyone should go in for’.

Also Read: Class 12 Chemistry paper wasn’t leaked, false propaganda being spread: Maharashtra Minister

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is returning to Bollywood after his 2018 release ‘Zero’. The actor recently shared the teaser of his upcoming film ‘Pathaan’ on social media and informed his fans and followers that the film will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on 25th January 2023.