‘Thoughtless comments’: Jane Campion apologises to Serena, Venus Williams

Washington: Filmmaker Jane Campion has apologised to tennis legends Serena and Venus Williams after she stirred controversies for delivering ‘thoughtless comments’ during her Critics Choice Awards acceptance speech.

While acknowledging the ‘incredible women’, Campion addressed the Williams’ sisters, she said, ‘Venus and Serena, you’re such marvels. However, you don’t play against the guys, like I have to’. The speech did not go down well with a section of people, and she was slammed her for ‘insensitive remarks’.

Following the backlash, the director issued an apology to the sisters through a statement. ‘I made a thoughtless comment equating what I do in the film world with all that Serena Williams and Venus Williams have achieved. I did not intend to devalue these two legendary Black women and world-class athletes. The fact is the Williams sisters have, actually, squared off against men on the court (and off), and they have both raised the bar and opened doors for what is possible for women in this world’, she said.

‘The last thing I would ever want to do is minimize remarkable women. I love Serena and Venus. Their accomplishments are titanic and inspiring. Serena and Venus, I apologize and completely celebrate you’, Campion added. Venus and Serena Williams attended the celebration in support of the movie ‘King Richard’, which is about their father Richard Williams.