Zelenskiy submits bill to extend martial law until the end of April

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskiy submitted a bill to parliament, on Monday evening, seeking to prolong martial law for another 30 days beginning March 24.

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin started what he dubbed a ‘special military operation,’ the largest strike on a European state since World War II.

Over 2.8 million Ukrainians have fled the country.

On Monday, Moscow permitted the first convoy to flee besieged Mariupol, the site of the conflict’s biggest humanitarian disaster.