Aishwarya Rajinikanth shares posts about ‘love, life and changing world’

Aishwarya Rajinikanth, who just recovered from Covid-19, feels that life nowadays moves at a fast speed and people should live in the moment and enjoy it.

The filmmaker took to Instagram handle to express her feelings over the situation. Sharing a boomerang of herself reading a newspaper, she penned a long note which read, ‘When was the last time you read the news from the newspaper in the morning with your coffee? The past couple of years have changed our lives so much that just like how landlines, CD players, tape recorders, fat desktop computers, Internet connections that made noises before connecting, cameras, DVD players have all become close to extinct (to an extent that my boys have no idea about all this when I talk to them about it) newspapers, music players and cameras to start with almost seem retro already’.

She further added, ‘Time changes things always. Yes, but the pace is getting faster. Live in the moment and enjoy it as life seems to be in a hurry to rush past’.

Aishwarya concluded the note by saying, ‘Live life, just don’t exist. Love and happiness are all that matters in this world that’s changing every minute!’

On the work front, she is all set to release her music video Payani, Sanchari, and Yatrakkaran in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam respectively.