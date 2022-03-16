Alia Bhatt celebrates her birthday on a private island with family

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt turned 29 on Tuesday and she spent the day with her sister Shaheen Bhatt and mother Soni Razdan on a private island in the Maldives. Alia shared a video of the party on Instagram on Wednesday with the caption, ‘this is 29, thank you for all the love’.

In the video, the actress can be seen relaxing on the beach, eating great meals, watching the show Friends and having a yacht ride. In addition, the viewers also get a glimpse of a card, presumably from her boyfriend, actor Ranbir Kapoor, that reads ‘Happy Birthday & I Love You’.

Click here to watch the Instagram video

Shaheen Bhatt and Soni Razdan posted birthday wishes for Alia Bhatt on Instagram on Tuesday. Shaheen penned a heartfelt message for Alia which read, ‘My best friend, my baby girl, my everything. There are few things in life comparable to the joy of having you by my side on this and every journey. I’m so proud of you. Of the person you’re evolving into, of the person you so effortlessly are, of the person you work so hard to be. We call you sunshine because you are – dazzling, life-affirming and unfiltered. I hope the light in you continues to grow brighter and illuminate all of our lives always. I love you so much. Happy Birthday’. Alia’s mother, Soni posted a childhood photo of her daughter and added an emotional note.

Also Read: Puneeth Rajkumar to be conferred with posthumous honorary doctorate from Mysore University

On the work front, RRR, Brahmastra, Darlings, Jee Le Zaraa and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani are among Alia Bhatt’s upcoming films. In her debut foreign film, Heart of Stone, she will star with Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.