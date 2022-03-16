ASUS launches new laptops in India: Know the specifications and price

Mumbai: Taiwanese electronics company, ASUS launched a series of new gaming laptops in India. The new range of laptops includes ROG Strix Scar 15/17, ROG Strix G15/17, ASUS TUF F15/17, and TUF A15/17.

ROG Strix SCAR 15 and Scar 17 come with the Intel Core i9-12900H CPU, with MUX Switch and DDR5 RAM technology. They feature a Qual-HD 240Hz display with Dolby Vision HDR and Adaptive Sync.

TUF F15 and TUF 17 laptops feature 12th-Gen Intel Core i7-12700H CPU, up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 GPU and MUX switch. Other key features include Thunderbolt 4 port, dual speakers with Dolby Atmos support and Hi-Res Audio certification and a 90Wh battery that offers all-day battery life.

These laptops are available for purchase on Amazon, Flipkart, company’s website and other offline channels. ROG TUF 17 and 15 inches laptops are priced between Rs 1.09 lakh Rs 1.35 lakh. The Strix series starts at Rs 1.02 lakh. The ROG Strix Scar 17 inch comes at Rs 2.59 lakh while the 15 inch is priced at Rs 2.64 lakh.