‘Badhta Punjab’: Bhagwant Mann takes charge as new Punjab CM

Khatkar Kalan: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Bhagwant Mann took oath as Punjab Chief Minister today at Khatkar Kalan, the birthplace of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and other senior Aam Aadmi Party leaders were part of the swearing-in ceremony. He was administered the oath by Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit.

A grand ceremony of the swearing-in has been organized in Khatkar Kalan, the anscestral village of legendary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh. In his maiden speech as chief minister, Bhagwant Mann promised to remove corruption and create jobs in the state. ‘I’m not here to diss anyone today. I am the Chief Minister of everyone in Punjab, even those who did not vote for our party’, he said. 48-year-old Mann, is the youngest Chief Minister of the state since the 1970s.

Notably, Mann has been wearing yellow turbans, which is identified with Bhagat Singh. Mann in a video message released earlier had invited the people of the state for his oath-taking ceremony, urging men to wear ‘basanti (yellow)’ turbans and women yellow ‘dupatta (stole)’ for the ceremony.

The Aam Aadmi Party registered a landslide victory in the recently concluded Punjab polls, winning 92 seats in the 117-seat assembly. Mann, who was contesting from Dhuri Assembly constituency in Sangrur district, won by a margin of 58,206 votes over Congress’ Dalvir Singh Goldy. Mr Mann resigned as a Lok Sabha MP yesterday.

Speaking to reporters, he said he was confident about his new role of ruling Punjab. ‘We know how to run the administration. I have been a member of the (Lok Sabha) for seven years. People have re-elected our government in Delhi. We have the experience’, he said. ‘Many veteran politicians have lost the elections, and new people have won. I am sure new ideas will come in the state. There will be out of the box thinking in this government’, he added.