Commodity Market: Gold price falls sharply

Mar 16, 2022, 03:13 pm IST

Mumbai:  Price of gold slipped down sharply in the commodity market  over the expectation on a diplomatic solution in Ukraine-Russia tension.   On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), April gold futures were trading at Rs 51,564 per 10 grams, down Rs 201 or 0.39%. Silver May futures were trading at  Rs 67,936 per kg, down by  Rs 389 or 0.6%.

In the Kerala market, sovereign gold is priced at Rs 37,840, lower by Rs 240 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs 4730, down by Rs 30.

In the international market, price of spot gold remained firm  at $ 1,920.71 per ounce. US gold futures fell 0.3% to $ 1,923.90. Among other precious metals,  silver was up by  0.2% to $ 24.91 per ounce, platinum was up by  0.1%t to $ 986.82.Holdings of the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold Trust, had fallen 0.2% to 1,061.8 tonnes.

