Commodity Market: Gold price falls sharply

Mumbai: Price of gold slipped down sharply in the commodity market over the expectation on a diplomatic solution in Ukraine-Russia tension. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), April gold futures were trading at Rs 51,564 per 10 grams, down Rs 201 or 0.39%. Silver May futures were trading at Rs 67,936 per kg, down by Rs 389 or 0.6%.

In the Kerala market, sovereign gold is priced at Rs 37,840, lower by Rs 240 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs 4730, down by Rs 30.

Also Read: UAE launches end-of-service savings scheme for expats

In the international market, price of spot gold remained firm at $ 1,920.71 per ounce. US gold futures fell 0.3% to $ 1,923.90. Among other precious metals, silver was up by 0.2% to $ 24.91 per ounce, platinum was up by 0.1%t to $ 986.82.Holdings of the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold Trust, had fallen 0.2% to 1,061.8 tonnes.