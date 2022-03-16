Dubai Duty Free: Expat wins $1 million

Dubai: Ehab Abussaffaqa, a Jordan national based in Amman has won 1 million US dollar in the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire held at Concourse B of Dubai International Airport on Wednesday. Abussaffaqa who works as a bank manager in Jordan has purchased the winning ticket number 3032 on February 24. He is the 14th Jordan national to have won $1 million since the start of the Millennium Millionaire promotion in 1999.

Saleh Al Shawa, another Jordan national based in Dubai won a Porsche Panamera (Volcano Grey Metallic) car, with ticket number 0313 in Finest Surprise Series 1799. He had earlier on January 5 won a BMW R 1250 R (Mineral Grey Metallic) motorbike, with ticket number 0938 in Finest Surprise Series 482.

Mubash Musthafa, a 33 year old Indian national based in Doha won an Indian Chief Bobber Darkhorse (Green Smoke) motorbike, with ticket number 0541 in Finest Surprise Series 489. Dicson Das, a 31 year old Indian national based in Dubai won a BMW R 1250 R (Black Storm Metallic) motorbike, with ticket number 0187 in Finest Surprise Series 490.